National City Dunkin’ Donuts to be Dedicated to Fallen Hero

A National City donut shop operated by disabled veterans will be dedicated Sunday to a United States Navy sailor killed in a 2013 helicopter landing mishap.

San Diego-based Lieutenant Commander Landon L. Jones was part of a crew conducting operations in the Red Sea in September 2013 when a large wave rocked the USS William P. Lawrence just as the MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter he was riding in was touching down.

The wave caused the deck of the ship to pitch up and the helicopter slammed into the deck before rolling into the water.

Jones and Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan S. Gibson were killed. Three other sailors aboard the helicopter survived.

Navy Calls Off Search for 2 Missing Aircrew

Two aircrew from a San Diego-based helicopter squadron are presumed dead after their MH-60 Knighthawk crashed Sunday in the Red Sea. NBC 7's military reporter Lea Sutton has the latest. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2013)

Dunkin’ Donuts on East Plaza Boulevard in National City will be dedicated in honor of Lt. Cmdr Jones in a special ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday.

National City Mayor Ron Morrison is expected to be on hand as a plaque is presented to the Jones’ family that commemorates his service to the United States.

Part of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Travis Manion Foundation, at the request of Jones’ wife Theresa. The Travis Manion Foundation supports the families of fallen veterans within the San Diego community.

Knighthawk Chopper Crashes in Red Sea

Two people were still missing after the NAS North Island-based helicopter crashed at sea. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2013)

The fundraiser will continue every year on Jones' birthday.

The National City Dunkin’ Donuts is operated by Burton Restaurants, LLC, a disabled veteran-owned business whose management team has over 60 years of service between them. The group owns Dunkin’ Donut franchises at Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar and near the Naval Medical Center in Downtown San Diego.