Indicted Congressman Scheduled to Appear in Court

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter spoke with NBC 7 in August 2018 after the indictment against him and his wife, Margaret Hunter, was filed.

Indicted U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter is expected to appear in a San Diego courtroom Monday for the first time since his re-election last month.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter who served as his campaign chair, are accused of misusing more than $250,000 in campaign funds and trying to disguise the illegal spending in federal records.

Prosecutors allege the couple spent campaign contributions on personal items ranging from trips to Hawaii and Italy, dental work, fast food purchases, golf outings and theater tickets as well as school tuition.

A 48-page federal indictment depicts the couple as binge spenders who used money intended for campaign purposes on personal expenses over eight years. Meanwhile, their own personal budget was in the red.

Rep. Hunter said he has done nothing wrong and blames the federal charges on “leftists” who wanted to strip him of his seat in Congress.

The congressman has said he repaid the campaign about $60,000 prior to the indictment.

Margaret Hunter has entered a not guilty plea and has not spoken publicly about the indictment.

Despite the indictment, Hunter was re-elected to his seat in the 50th Congressional District in November. It will be his sixth term representing one of California’s most conservative districts.