Navy veteran Chris Andrieu and his family stepped into their new home in Jamul for the first time Saturday. NBC 7' Liberty Zabala has more. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A disabled Navy veteran got the keys to a new house Saturday specifically designed around his special needs.

Navy veteran Chris Andrieu and his family stepped into their new home in Jamul for the first time Saturday to a great fanfare.

"Excitement, nervousness, just get the chills from coming in and seeing this amazing house," he said.

The house was house customized for his disability. Andrieu served as explosive ordnance disposal technician with Seal Team 5.

In 2014, his legs were blown off when stepped on an IED in Halman, Afghanistan. The charity Home For Our Troops donated the home to the combat veteran with 40 adaptations.

“It's got larger hallways larger doors he can get anywhere inside the home in his wheelchair,” Homes for Our Troops CEO Tom Landwermeyer said. “Matter of fact he can do a 360 inside anywhere in the home in his wheelchair including his roll-in shower."

Homes for Our Troops donates customized homes to post 9-11 veterans across the country.

The organization has built more than 250 homes so far.

Andrieu will live here with his girlfriend, Autumn, and three-year-old daughter Aria, working to turn this new house into their home.

“Just like betterment of our family and being able to do more inside the house in case I don't want to wear my legs and be in the wheelchair," he said. "It'd be more time with the family."

Andrieu is an aspiring mechanic and can't wait to work on Mustangs in his new, larger garage.