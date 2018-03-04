Developer Agrees to Help Relocate Affordable Housing Tenants

A community advocacy group fighting to save low-income housing at a complex in Rancho Penasquitos reached an agreement with the developer Sunday.

There was a public outcry when the owners of the housing complex announced plans for a new development a few years ago. Since the owners and developers of the property have stepped up to help its tenants, a local advocacy group, Save PQ Village, is now staying neutral, a spokesperson said.

Save PQ Village has agreed to no longer oppose new development plans in exchange for certain concessions. The original plan would have left hundreds of senior citizens and people in need at risk of losing their homes.

The ministry group from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Rancho Penasquitos said they met with the developers, Lennar Homes, and Pacific and Atlantic Properties to negotiate terms on which they can help people being forced out.



Now the developers have agreed to help the residents currently living there with a more attractive relocation package.

They will help the tenants find alternative low-income housing and even qualify some to receive financial support for moving costs.

Many of the people living in the apartments currently are low-income families and seniors on a fixed income. On Saturday evening, Kimberly Gill and her family were in the middle of packing.

“The last meeting that they had was in March, and they said to expect something very soon, and that they would give us a 120-day notice,” Gill told NBC 7.



Gill is a single parent who's been looking for another affordable place for six months.

"Both the kids are changing schools. So it is going to be a lot of change for them," Gill said.

Many of the residents at Penasquitos Village have lived at the development for decades.

Gill said the management company is offering money to help with moving costs for anyone who started living in the complex on or before April 2016. Renters who do not qualify will get their full deposit back and do not have to give a 30-day notice.

During a meeting on Monday, the City Council will vote on whether to approve the project or not. Some members of Save PQ Village will still show up to advocate for more affordable housing in their community.