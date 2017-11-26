Deputy Injured When Pursuit Ends in Valley Center

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy and one other person were rushed to the hospital following an incident in Valley Center Sunday.

Law enforcement officers were called to the intersection of North Lake Wohlford Road and Thundernut Lane after 3 a.m.

The location is east of Interstate 15 and approximately 13 miles northeast from downtown Escondido.

San Pasqual Reservation authorities reported seeing a stolen vehicle sought by Escondido police and began a pursuit, deputies said.

A deputy from the Valley Center Subdtation joined in the pursuit.

When the stolen vehicle headed into a dead end, the driver turned around.

That's when deputies say the driver of the stolen vehicle rammed the sheriff's deputy.

Officials say shots were fired in the pursuit but it is not clear if the deputy was injured in the collision or injured by gunfire.

The suspect was also rushed to the hospital. No details were given on the extent of his injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.