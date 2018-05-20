Deputies Searching for Vista Stabbing Suspect - NBC 7 San Diego
Deputies Searching for Vista Stabbing Suspect

The suspect was identified as Christena Potter and she was believed to be driving her husband's work truck, police said

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 57 minutes ago

    Deputies are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder in Vista on Sunday.

    One person was stabbed in the 300 block of Flower Lane shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

    The person was taken to the hospital for stab wounds. The person was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) identified the suspect as Christena Potter. She was believed to be driving her husband's work truck, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

    The relationship between Potter and the stabbing victim was unclear at this time.

