Search Continues for Abducted Toddler

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:42 PM PDT on Aug 9, 2018 | Updated 27 minutes ago

    A child abduction response in Los Angeles led a swarm of police and law enforcement to a home in Bonita, in San Diego County, Thursday night.

    Police in LA were trying to track down a 1-year-old Jaden Jose who was taken by his biological father, John Jose, without his mother's consent at around 9 p.m.

    The Los Angeles Police Department said John threatened to kill himself.

    A statewide Amber Alert was issued just before 11 p.m. describing John's car as a blue Audi with license plate 7ZVX343.

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said John and Jaden were at one point believed to be at a home on the 3000 block of Bonita Mesa Road in Bonita. Deputies responded to the home but did not find Jose or Jaden, the SDSO said.

    John is described as a 30-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

    Jaden is described as 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at (818) 756-8861, or 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours or weekends.

    Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report anonymously online.

    No other information was available.

