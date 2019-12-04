Suspected Driver Faces 19 Charges in Deadly Escondido Hit-and-Run

The suspected driver who struck and killed a new father biking with a group of cyclists in Escondido faces nearly two dozen charges, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Jamison Connor, 41, was arrested on Thanksgiving for allegedly hitting a cyclist with a car and fleeing the scene, leaving the victim to succumb to his injuries.

On Nov. 23, Kevin Lentz, 36, was riding his bike with a group of cyclists in the 1600 block of La Honda Drive when he was struck and killed by a driver, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Lentz's friend, Marc Engelhardt, who was in the group, knew something was off when he saw traffic starting to back up and noticed his buddy was no longer on his tail.

Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Leaves Behind Wife, Infant Son

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a friend of the victim who was riding alongside him when he was hit. (Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019)

"We rode as fast as we could back up the hill. We got there, and it wasn't a scene I ever want to see again," Engelhardt said.

The car missed a second cyclist riding alongside Lentz by just inches, according to witnesses.

Now, Connor faces 19 charges, including child cruelty resulting in injury or death, DUI, and having a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

After Connor allegedly fled the scene, the suspected vehicle was found abandoned with server damage less than a mile away on Aster Street, police said. It was described as a dark-colored Toyota sedan.

Five days after the collision, police found and arrested Connor.

Lentz leaves behind his wife and infant son.

“This is a tragic loss. You have a father and husband who died in this accident and obviously that touches so many different people,” said EPD Lt. Scott Walters.

Lentz’ wife provided the following statement:

“Kevin was a father, husband, son, nephew, grandson, friend, avid cyclist and so much more. Kevin had a subtle magnetism that made him many friendships - his beautiful smile, eagerness for adventure, and willingness to lend his expertise and time to anyone who needed it meant that all these relationships will leave a lasting imprint on all who knew him. Memories of him will now be the example his loving family and friends use to paint a vivid picture of the man Kevin was for his young son. We have chosen not to focus on how he was taken but redirect our energy to cherish the short time that we had with him on this earth. Kevin’s family would like to give our sincere thanks and gratitude for the amazing outpouring of love and support.”

A full list of charges brought against the suspect is listed below.

Connor faces one count of each of the following charges: child cruelty resulting in injury or death, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an unlisted handgun, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon with a prior conviction, having a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed, use of controlled substance while possessing a firearm, crime against a person or property while having a previous conviction for drugs, DUI for alcohol or drugs, DUI for alcohol and drugs, and violating probation, according to EPD.

He also faces three counts of crime against a person or property while having a previous conviction for narcotics and four counts of possessing ammo while prohibited, according to EPD.

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Leaves Behind Wife and Baby

NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has an update on the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Escondido and the family he leaves behind. (Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019)

Of the 19 charges brought against Connor, 16 are felonies and three are misdemeanors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can call EPD Officer Adan Martinez at (760) 839-4465.