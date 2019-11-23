Escondido Police Responding To Fatal Crash Near Daley Ranch - NBC 7 San Diego
Escondido Police Responding To Fatal Crash Near Daley Ranch

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Escondido police are responding to a fatal car crash near Daley Ranch.

    EPD responded to La Honda Drive north of El Norte Parkway at around 1 p.m. Saturday. They advise the public to avoid the area for the next five hours.

    Access to Dixon Lake and Daley Ranch Recreation Areas was also closed until further notice. EDP advised that hikers or bikers can access Daley Ranch via Cougar Pass in north Escondido.

     

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

