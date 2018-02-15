Crews Knock Down Fire at Vacant House in Southcrest - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Crews Knock Down Fire at Vacant House in Southcrest

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 8:53 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated at 10:47 PM PST on Feb 15, 2018

    NBC 7

    Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that sparked in a vacant home in Southcrest.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) firefighters responded to the blaze on S. 38th Street near Gamma Street just before 8:30 p.m.

    Flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home when crews arrived on scene.

    According to SDFD, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

