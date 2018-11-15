Crews Battle Small Brush Fire Near Cowles Mountain in Santee

Firefighters attacked a small brush fire that ignited near the base of Cowles Mountain in Santee overnight Thursday.

The fire, which has since been put out, was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in brush near Mission Gorge Road and West Hills Parkway.

Fire crews responded to the scene and a water-tending helicopter could be seen circling the area but it was not clear if any water drops were made.

It was not clear how the fire started.

No other information was available.

