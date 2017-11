The San Miguel Fire Department is battling a two-alarm structure fire in Spring Valley.

The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Artesian Springs Ct. It was upgraded to a second-alarm around 9:30 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, the Chula Vista Fire Department and Heartland Fire are assisting.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.