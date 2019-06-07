Crash Sends Boat Into Mount Hope Fence

A woman was transported to the hospital after a destructive crash sent a boat nearly into a home in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego overnight.

A car crashed into several cars outside the home near 41st Street and Broadway, including a tractor-trailer that was carrying a small boat, at about 3 a.m.. The crash sent the boat through the fence of the home.

Carlos, who lives at the home with his pregnant mother, said he awoke to his mother's screams.

"My mom was yelling if we were OK and I came out and started to calm her down and I opened a door and saw a gray car in the middle of the street and the boat in my house, almost in my house," he said.

The woman was several months pregnant, according to Carlos, and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Carlos said the people inside the gray car took off after the crash, leaving a trail of damage through their neighborhood, according to video from the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.