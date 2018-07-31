San Diego City Council will consider an ordinance that would prevent landlords from turning away renters with Section 8 vouchers. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

The San Diego City Council will consider a code on Tuesday that would prevent landlords from turning away tenants who receive rental assistance, like Section 8, to pay rent.

The Source of Income Discrimination Ordinance aims to protect renters from discrimination solely because they use government assistance, according to supporters of the ordinance.

Currently, it is legal for landlords to refuse to rent to individuals as a business practice.

More than 85 percent of the nearly 36,500 San Diegans using federal housing vouchers are minorities, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.

Critics say the proposal is unfair to landlords, forcing them to deal with federal red tape, paperwork and inspections and would make it more difficult to secure rent increases.

San Diego Councilmember Georgette Gomez of District 9, which includes neighborhoods like City Heights, and the San Diego Housing Commission will hold a news conference pushing for the amendment to pass before the council's 2 p.m. meeting.