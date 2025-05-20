Driver dead after slamming into US Postal Servce big rig in Fallbrook

One person was killed Tuesday when a car crashed into the back of a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck trailer in Fallbrook, causing the car to erupt in flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 near state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

First responders found a heavily damaged sedan engulfed in flames, wedged beneath the trailer, News Flash Media reported.

Traffic was affected in the area for several hours.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was unclear what prompted the crash, and no further information was immediately available about the victim.

NBC 7 has reached out to the CHP and to the USPS regarding the contents of the truck, asking if any mail was damaged, but has yet to hear back.