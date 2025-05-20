San Diego

Mountain biker dies after crashing at Mission Trails Regional Park

By NBC 7 Staff

Mission Trails Regional Park in March 2020.
NBC 7

A mountain biker died after crashing on a path at Mission Trails Regional Park Monday night, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Medics were called at about 6:32 p.m. to the area near the Elanus Canyon Trailhead. To reach the mountain biker, crews had to hike on foot, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Candace Hadley said. Once they arrived, they determined the biker was dead and called in the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Officials with the ME's office, the San Diego Police Department and fire department coordinated to remove the biker's body from the trail.

The moments leading up to the crash were not known. The Medical Examiner would determine the official cause of death.

