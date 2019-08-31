Fire Damages Clayton's Coffee Shop in Coronado

A fire burning inside an iconic Coronado restaurant was spotted early Saturday by people walking by on the sidewalk, Coronado firefighters said.

The fire was burning inside the kitchen of Clayton's Coffee Shop at Tenth and Orange at approximately 1:30 a.m., officials said.

The older building doesn't have a sprinkler system, according to Battalion Chief Jason Summers.

"We're very fortunate that there was somebody who called this in," he said. "It could've potentially been much worse."

The initial fire crews decided not to use water given the presence of grease in the kitchen. Damage was contained to the kitchen area, the battalion chief said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The coffee shop has been a staple of the Coronado restaurant scene for decades with many former residents stopping by when they visit San Diego to see the coffee shop they knew in the 60s and 70s.

The restaurant has some seating but is also popular for its walk-up window allowing staff to serve treats and coffee to those who stop by on a bike ride or while walking their dogs.

No other information was available.