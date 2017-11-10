Couple Saves Man From Jumping off Coronado Bay Bridge

A local couple was in the right place at the right time when they spotted a man walking along the Coronado Bay Bridge and immediately realized something was wrong.

Wednesday was date night Dr. Matthew Bruhin and his wife, Elizabeth. The couple told NBC 7, they remember hitting some traffic on the way back home to Coronado.

"As we came on the Coronado Bay Bridge, it was literally the exact timing he was walking up the bridge," Bruhin said.

Right away, the couple said they knew something was wrong so they slowed down and tried to talk to the man.

"He didn’t make any response at all but I noticed he was crying, and I know that isn’t a good sign," Bruhin said.

What they didn’t know until later was that the man is a Veteran, a father to a little girl and a hard worker. He had been rejected from a downtown homeless shelter that Wednesday night because he had worked too late.

The Bruhins said they knew they had to help.

Police arrived and recognized Bruhin as being a licensed mental health clinician. He is also CEO of APEX Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment center, and offered the man his services.

"We forget sometimes that there are people out there who really need a hug, a smile, a touch, kindness," Bruhin said.

The man eventually stepped off the ledge and got into the Bruhin’s car.

"He’s happy to be alive. He’s really made an effort to put this behind him, and I think that’s a beautiful thing," Bruhin said.

APEX Recovery is offering all of its services pro bono to the man. He'll be able to stay in the rehab facility as long as it takes for him to get back on his feet.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the man.

More than 415 people have died after jumping off the Coronado Bay Bridge.



If you or someone you know needs help, the local crisis hotline is (888)724- 7240.