Drug Traffickers Caught During Traffic Stop Blabbed About Operation in Jail Cell

Two convicted drug traffickers are back behind bars after agents overheard them talking in a holding cell about the motel they had used to store and package a large cache of drugs.

According to Jan. 10 federal charges, police pulled over Jesus Rodriguez and Ramon Fabela for a traffic violation in San Diego. In the cab of Rodriguez’ truck, officers found a package meant to be shipped to Alaska. Inside they found one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 12,000 pills that later tested positive for Fentanyl.

But, according to the complaint, agents received the tip they needed to piece the operation together when, while detained, agents “overheard Fabela direct Rodriguez to take the blame and that everything should go smoothly unless the agents get the footage from the motel.”

The statement led agents to a Motel 6 in San Ysidro. In the room, agents found plastic bags for packing the drugs, rubber gloves, as well as coffee grinds that the two had used to try and mask the smell of drugs.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in San Diego has charged the men with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

According to federal court records, Fabela and Rodriguez are no strangers to illegal drug smuggling.

In 2001, Fabela was arrested at the Calexico Port of Entry after trying to transport 33.78 kilograms of marijuana into the country from Mexico.

Fabela was again arrested in 2003 trying to pass through the same border with 43.84 kilograms of marijuana. In 2009, Fabela was charged with conspiracy to import nearly 30 pounds of cocaine into the U.S.

As for his accomplice in the January 9 arrest, Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez was arrested in 2015 at the Tecate Port of Entry for attempting to smuggle more than 68 pounds of marijuana into the states.

An arraignment hearing for the two is scheduled for Feb. 7.