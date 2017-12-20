A jury could hear highly contested evidence of a possible motive in the disappearance of a two-year-old boy.

Jahi Turner vanished 15 years ago from South Park, and his remains have never been found.

But police pursued the case, and last year they arrested Turner’s step-father, Tieray Jones, who is now charged with murder and child abuse.

His trial is scheduled for late January, 2018.

At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, prosecutors revealed that DNA evidence found on Jahi’s pajama bottoms could be consistent with Jones’s semen.

Prosecutors argued that the jury should be informed of that finding, and be allowed to consider the possibility that Jahi was the victim of “some kind of sexual assault” by his step-father, and the possibility that Jones killed the boy to cover-up such an assault.

Prosecutors acknowledged that the DNA evidence does not confirm that the substance found on Jahi’s clothing was in fact semen, and that it could have been saliva or some other substance from Jones’ body.

The defense strongly objected to the possible use of that DNA evidence in the trial, describing it as extremely speculative and inflammatory.

Judge Joan Weber also voiced concerns about the introduction of those lab results at trial.

“I don’t want the jury to wildly speculate about things,” she told the lawyers.

“There is no physical evidence to support” a theory that Jones killed his step-son to cover-up a sex crime, Weber said. “This case should be left to the actual evidence. This is a very dangerous area.”

Weber scheduled another hearing on the admissibility of that DNA evidence. That hearing will be held several days before the scheduled start of the trial.