Many of us use our phones as a photo album these days. The holidays are a perfect time to print those pictures as cards or frame them as gifts.

Consumer Reports said not all photo printing services are picture perfect.

Consumer Reports checked out 10 online photo printing services, looking at everything from the ordering experience to editing options to costs. And of course, the organization's trained photo experts also rated each print for quality.

The big takeaway is price doesn’t determine quality. To see Consumer Reports' results, click here.

Consumer Reports looked at online editing options like auto-cropping, a feature that should enhance a photo. Some photos were actually cropped so severely that they cut off people’s heads. Always make sure you review your order closely before you click to buy and don't make decisions based solely on how much each print would cost. Be sure to review shipping costs too because they can have a big impact on the final bill. Also, check for free shipping offers or free in-store pickup.

In an email, Paul Rotter with MPix sent this statement responding to Consumer Reports' photo print review, "We strongly refute the findings of this report. The Miller’s family of photo labs (Miller’s Professional Imaging, MpixPro and Mpix) is the largest professional lab organization in the United States and has proudly served professional and amateur photographers since 1968. We exclusively print on professional grade papers and employ a highly-experienced team that individually color corrects every image that comes through our doors. Our culture is built upon a commitment to quality and we hold ourselves to an extremely high standard. Many of the prints we reject for minimal defections would be completely undetected to the untrained eye. We routinely perform printing tests with our competitors and the difference in quality significantly favors our finished product. In addition to our internal tests, we survey every customer that places an Mpix order. With 37,000+ reviews collected over the last two and a half years, we have received over 33,000 5-star ratings for our print quality. We highly value the opinions of our customers and regularly monitor their feedback to find areas where we can seek improvement. For additional questions, please reach out to us at info@mpix.com and we would be more than happy to provide assistance."