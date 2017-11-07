The companion of a mother accused of distributing and selling drugs to Cathedral Catholic High School students is still at large and NBC 7 discovered he has had run-ins with the law in several areas.

NBC 7 first learned the San Diego County District Attorney's issued an arrest warrant for William John Sipperley last Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, Sipperley and his companion, Kimberly Quach, were living together. Sipperley grew marijuana inside the house in the summer of 2016 and began selling that marijuana, along with Quach and her daughter.

Sipperley also set up the price of the marijuana, according to the warrant.

Investigators were able to uncover text messages between Sipperley and Quach, where Quach tells Sipperley they needed to pay her daughter a percentage. He told Quach he "figured she was just helping out to be able to get all of the things she gets."

Quach is already in custody, facing a slew of charges for selling and distributing drugs to students.

Before coming to San Diego, Sipperley spent time in Hawaii, Oregon, and Los Angeles.

According to court records filed in Oregon and Los Angeles, Sipperley had at least two DUI cases. His first was in July 1989 in Pomona. His second was in March 1995 in Josephine County, Oregon--which he pleaded guilty to.

In 1996, he was charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, and DUI. He was placed on probation for three years.

Then in May 1997, he told the Josephine County courthouse that he had completed a DUI diversion class.

One year later, in February 1998, Sipperley was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as three counts of harassment. There are two people he was accused of attempting to assault and harassment.

Sipperley also fell into debt and owed the county hundreds of dollars.

At this time, Sipperley has not been arrested.

His arraignment is pending for when he is arrested, but he faces several felonious charges of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, employment of a minor to sell or carry marijuana, and child abuse.