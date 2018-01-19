Community Rallies Around Surfer Girl With Brain Tumor

The North County community is coming together Saturday to support a 16-year-old surfer who was diagnosed with brain cancer late last year.

Kira Stanley, a junior at La Costa Canyon High School and surf instructor in Encinitas, was diagnosed with brain cancer on Nov. 9, 2017, according to a GoFundMe fundraising page created to assist with her medical costs.

“It started as double vision which we thought was her eyesight since she had astigmatism,” father Robert Stanley wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We figured she needed to update her prescription and visited the optometrist.”

After several failed diagnoses and trips to the emergency room, an MRI revealed a tumor along her brain stem, Robert said.

A day of fundraising will start bright and early Saturday morning when surfers paddle out for a competition in honor of Stanley at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. The 7:30 a.m. surf competition hosted by Concept Surf Shop will raise funds for Stanley’s medical expenses.

In the evening, fundraising efforts will continue at Park 101 in Carlsbad. The event from 5 to 10 p.m. is not only a fundraiser but a “celebration,” according to the event’s website. A raffle and silent auction will raise money to support Stanley.

Stanley has received widespread support from the community. The GoFundMe page created on her behalf has raised $315,000 since it was created two months ago.

Her fight garnered the attention of professional surfer Kelly Slater, who visited with Stanley earlier this week.

"So Stoked that Kira had the chance to meet her surf hero Kelly Slater today," an Instagram post read. "He was super cool and fun to hang out with. So awesome!"

So Stoked that Kira had the chance to meet her surf hero Kelly Slater today. He was super cool and fun to hang out with. So awesome ! #surfergirl #bthp #helpkirafight #cancersucks #kellyslater A post shared by Robert Stanley (@robertmstanley) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:26pm PST

Stanley has received multiple chemotherapy treatments and at least one surgery to battle the cancerous tumor. According to posts on the fundraising page, the tumor appears to be shrinking.

"Kira is currently recovering from her third treatment and after reviewing the MRI files it is clear that her tumor is shrinking," a post from early January read.