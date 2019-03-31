What's Closed, Open on Cesar Chavez Day 2019

Monday is Cesar Chavez Day, and in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, multiple local offices will be closed.
Here’s a look at what is closed and open around our region for this state holiday:
CLOSED:
- County of San Diego administrative offices, libraries, and animal shelters will close Monday.
- Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, the Municipal Gym and the War Memorial Building.
- San Diego County Superior Court will close.
- County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with exception of the following: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, 4S Ranch Recreation Office, Community Teen Centers.
OPEN:
- All county essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will remain open.
- Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center and Cabrillo National Park will be open.
- The Miramar Landfill will be open.
Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on the streets will not be enforced.