What's Closed, Open on Cesar Chavez Day 2019

Monday is Cesar Chavez Day, and in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, multiple local offices will be closed.

Here’s a look at what is closed and open around our region for this state holiday:

CLOSED:

County of San Diego administrative offices, libraries, and animal shelters will close Monday.

Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, the Municipal Gym and the War Memorial Building.

San Diego County Superior Court will close.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with exception of the following: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, 4S Ranch Recreation Office, Community Teen Centers.

OPEN:

All county essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will remain open.

Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center and Cabrillo National Park will be open.

The Miramar Landfill will be open.

Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on the streets will not be enforced.