Water Main Break Impacts Hundreds of Residents at Chula Vista Apartment Complex

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Google Maps
    A Google Maps image of the Shadow Pines apartment complex located at 321 Rancho Dr. in Chula Vista.

    Hundreds of residents were impacted Wednesday when a water main broke at a Chula Vista apartment complex, officials said.

    According to authorities, a water main ruptured around 10:40 a.m. at the Shadow Pines apartment complex located at 321 Rancho Dr.

    Crews from several local agencies, including the Chula Vista Fire Department, responded to the scene.

    At this point, it is unclear what caused the water main break.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

