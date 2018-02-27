Chula Vista Police Seek Answers in 3 Unsolved Hit-and-Runs

Chula Vista police are seeking answers in three unsolved hit-and-run cases in the community, two of which were deadly.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) asked for the public’s help Tuesday in advancing the unrelated cases, which span the course of about a year, dating back to January 2017.

The most recent deadly hit-and-run happened on Jan. 4, 2018, at around 7 p.m., when a 94-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver traveling northbound on Third Avenue. The elderly victim suffered serious injuries and died at a local hospital. In this case, the CVPD said the suspect vehicle is described as a white, early-model SUV. The driver was a man wearing a red baseball cap.

The second case happened on Sept. 14, 2017, between a McDonald’s and Motel 6 on E Street. At around 7:30 p.m., a victim was hit by a driver in a gold vehicle, possibly an older model Pontiac, Lincoln, or Buick sedan. The victim suffered internal bleeding in the hit-and-run but survived. The CVPD said the suspect’s vehicle had a partial California license plate of 5BK; the driver was only described as a man with short white or blond hair.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) has released a still frame image of the suspected vehicle involved in the hit-and-run collision that killed 42-year-old Rafael Cruz Fermin two weeks ago. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso reports. (Published Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017)

The third unsolved hit-and-run case happened on Jan. 22, 2017, at around 6:30 p.m., at the intersection of Broadway and G Street. In that incident, a red, 2002 to 2005-model Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on Broadway when the driver hit pedestrian Rafael Cruz Fermin.

Fermin suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. In this case, police released a still frame image of the vehicle suspected in the deadly collision.

The CVPD said the investigations into each separate case are ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the police department at (619) 691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.