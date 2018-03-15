Chula Vista Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence - NBC 7 San Diego
Chula Vista Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

The officer was arrested by the San Diego Police Department for an alleged domestic violence incident that happened at a home while he was off duty

By Monica Garske

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Chula Vista Police Department patch uniform officer

    A Chula Vista police officer has been arrested on allegations of domestic violence, the department confirmed Thursday.

    The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said the officer – whose name was not immediately released – was taken into custody by officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) for a domestic violence incident that happened at a home while the officer was off duty.

    He was booked into jail and, according to a statement from the CVPD, was “immediately placed on paid administrative leave with the suspension of peace officer powers.”

    The CVPD said the department was “disappointed” to learn of the arrest of one of its own.

    “We are cooperating with SDPD’s criminal investigation and we are conducting an internal investigation concurrently,” the CVPD added.

    CVPD Capt. Vern Sallee said, per protocol, the department will not comment on personnel issues. Sallee was unable to confirm how long the officer has been working with the department.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

