Chula Vista City Council Mulls Granny Flat Rule Change

NBC 7's Joe Little reports on a new rule being voted on that would make it easier to build a granny flat-style home alongside a larger house. (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

Chula Vista could soon make it even easier to build more homes in an area neighbors say is already congested.

The second largest city in San Diego County has been adding hotels, roads and housing in an attempt to manage growth. The city’s population of an estimate 244,000 people in 2010 is expected to grow to 330,000 by 2050, according to the city’s general plan.

Residents could find more affordable housing if the Chula Vista City Council approves a new rule Tuesday night.

The rule would make it easier to build a granny-flat style home alongside a larger house. The city calls them “accessory dwelling units”

The provision would allow for more housing when the housing is at a premium.

However, Jill Galvez, a Chula Vista resident since 1992 who is running for a seat on the city council, said her constituents are concerned.

She said they are “Wondering what's in it for me? How is this going to affect my quality of life?”

The biggest concern, Galvez said, is the number of police and firefighters handling the growth of city residents.

Galvez argues there aren’t enough public service employees now.

“We haven't been mindful of our public safety staffing over the past 10 years,” Galvez said.

A half-cent sales tax has been proposed to foot the bill for more police officers and firefighters. Measure A, which could raise $17 million to be split between the city's police and fire departments, will go before voters in June.

