An artist's rendering of what the proposed resort would look like in Chula Vista if approved by the San Diego Port Commission.

A coastal permit to begin construction for a billion-dollar resort proposed for the Chula Vista Bayfront will be voted on Tuesday.

Staff recommends the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners approval the permit for RIDA Chula Vista, LLC, and granting concept approval for the project.

The Resort hotel and convention center will be the anchor component of the Harbor District and is expected to cost approximately $1.129 Billion, which includes both on and offsite costs for private development and infrastructure, according to the Port of San Diego's website.

The same company that built the Hilton Orlando hotel and convention center and the Omni Orlando at Champions Gate will build the hotel tower and convention center sitting on the western edge of Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista hotel tower will have a maximum height of 240 feet with the convention center building standing no higher than 120-feet tall.

As for parking, an analysis completed last month shows the hotel and convention center will use ride share, buses, airport shuttles, the SAn Diego Trolley and the Bayshore Bikeway. Planners also expect the resort will use a Bayfront Shuttle system and ferry or water taxi service as well.

The garage to be built with the resort will include at least 1,600 spaces. While there will be several small lots in the area of the resort, street parking created as part of the future Harbor Park will not be used for convention center parking, according to the Port of San Diego's staff report.

With a planned opening in mid-2023, there will be stages of contruction including:

Site preparation mid-2020 through early-2021

Concrete and steel structure early 2021 through mid-2022

Interiors completed mid-2021 through mid-2023

Once the close of escrow occurs, the District and RIDA would execute a 66-year ground lease.

The Port of San Diego manages the 34 miles of coastline along the San Diego bay which spans five different cities.

The resort and convention center will be a part of a 37-acre development. An EIR was conducted on the proposal in 2010 and the California Coastal Commission approved the project in 2012.