Child Found Wandering in Encinitas Store: SDSO

A child, possibly 3 or 4-years-old, was found wandering inside an Encinitas store Thursday afternoon, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The boy told deputies his name is "Connor."

Employees called the Sheriff's department after the boy was found around noon inside the Michael's store on the 300 block of North El Camino Real. The store is next to a Big Lots.

Deputies made announcements over the store's public address system and also searched the parking lot for the boy's parents.

The ASTREA helicopter was also used to make announcements for the child's parents in the nearby areas, SDSO said. All attempts to find "Connor's" parents were unsuccessful.

He was taken into protective custody and released to the care of Child Welfare Services at the Polinksky Children's Center.

The boy was wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, and Navy blue shoes. He appears to be in good health, officials said.

If you recognize this child or know his parents, you're asked to call the Sheriff's department at (858)565-5200.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.