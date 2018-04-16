Chargers Back on the Practice Field for Voluntary Workouts

Father time waits for no man, no matter how great the career or the person.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is entering his 15th NFL season. Even though he is coming off a strong season in 2017, the rumors are still swirling about his team’s interest in finding the heir apparent.

“I look around at places, some guys that have had far more success than I have had, and they’re drafting quarterbacks,” Rivers said frankly at Monday’s post workout press conference. “So, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen at some point.”

But it may not be happening as soon as some think. Head coach Anthony Lynn said if they were to draft someone, they would be sitting behind 17 for several years. The Bolts second year coach says he feels Rivers played like a young man last season.

Newly signed center Mike Pouncey was also at the team’s first voluntary workout in Costa Mesa. When asked why he chose to play with the Chargers Pouncey was quick to say, “Philip Rivers. I am excited to play with a quarterback like him.”

Rivers has seen firsthand some of the quarterbacks coming out in this year’s draft. He has worked with both Wyoming’s Josh Allen and USC’s Sam Darnold.

“I enjoy seeing those other guys going through the process I did years ago,” said Rivers, “So, I enjoy that, but shoot, that was a month-and-a-half or two months ago. Now here we are down to it. I’m interested in seeing where those two guys go.”

Rivers has been the guy for the Chargers for 201 straight games. It would be hard to imagine someone else starting under center.

Father time might put 17 on hold to see if he can sprinkle up one more magical season, but if the Chargers wait too long their chance at future success could pass them by.

Returning and Missing Bolts

Two highly anticipated players hit the field today. The team’s 2017 second round draft pick, offensive lineman Forrest Lamp and cornerback Jason Verrett are coming off ACL surgeries. Coach Lynn said both are “right on schedule.”

Chargers were missing running back Melvin Gordon, recently suspended defensive lineman Corey Liuget, and defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Coach Lynn said he expects to see those guys at some point soon.

Money Moves

Chargers front office rescinded defensive end Chris McCain’s tender offer.

“This sport has a business side to it,” stated Lynn when asked why the team withdrew the offer. He also said the team was open to bringing McCain back.

McCain had a breakout season last year sacking opposing quarterbacks five times. He was also known for his pregame ritual where he would invite a young fan to walk around the field with him during pregame warmups.

Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget restructured his contract on Monday. Liuget was due to make $8 million this season, but was recently suspended for four-games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.