Carlsbad Plan Will Increase 24-Hour Surveillance Cameras

There is a good chance if you’re in Carlsbad and out in public, you could soon be monitored on surveillance cameras to “enhance security citywide”, the city council meeting discussed on Tuesday.

Carlsbad will be adding and upgrading safety cameras in city buildings, libraries and parks, according to the policy. Police said this will allow them to stream video from the cameras and study surveillance tapes when incidents happen.

This comes after police were able to recently identify and arrest a person caught on surveillance video smashing windows at a senior center. Plus, there was an assault and car theft at Carlsbad City Library on Dove Lane.

While those crimes were solved, officials said the city needs more security. The city also said they will hire more security guards at city buildings and parks.

Cameras are already operating at Alga Norte Community Park, Faraday Center, Pine Avenue Community Center, the Safety Center and the Safety Training Center.

New camera installations and upgrades were planned for Aviara and Poinsettia community parks, City Hall and three library locations.

Photo credit: NBC 7

Carlsbad residents out and about on Sunday said the cameras do not give them cause for concern.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea as long as it’s used for safety," Kevin Harshman told NBC 7.

Resident Nancy Giannoccaro said, “It doesn’t bother me, I’m glad that they’re there for safety."

A privacy policy will require signage on cameras to note their surveillance use. The report also said cameras would not be placed in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The cameras will record video without sound 24 hours a day and footage will be saved for one year unless needed for “official reasons.”

The new surveillance camera policy was discussed on Tuesday, but the full proposal with projected costs will be presented in January 2020.

On Tuesday, Carlsbad City Council also approved a $46,000 grant request to purchase gas masks, mask seal tester kits, and night vision helmet mounts for the police department’s SWAT team through San Diego Office of Homeland Security's (SDOHS) Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant program.