Carlsbad Choir Sings "I Want To Know What Love Is" as Foreigner Comes to Town

The world famous band is holding a concert at Mattress Firm Amphitheater

By Danielle Radin

Published 3 hours ago

    In honor of the band, Foreigner, coming into town for a concert, one North County choir is putting on a special performance. 

    Tuesday, members of the Carlsbad High School choir gathered to sing "I Want To Know What Love Is," the iconic 1984 song that was a number one hit for Foreigner. 

    The band held a contest asking local choirs to submit videos to perform with them at the concert. Carlsbad High School won the spot by popular vote. 

    After a rehearsal on the high school campus during the afternoon, the choir was invited to sing with Foreigner on stage during the show at night. 

    Foreigner also donated $500 to the choir for its chorus program. 

    Foreigner is playing at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista on Tuesday, July 31. 

      

