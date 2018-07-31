Carlsbad Choir Sings "I Want To Know What Love Is" as Foreigner Comes to Town

In honor of the band, Foreigner, coming into town for a concert, one North County choir is putting on a special performance.

Tuesday, members of the Carlsbad High School choir gathered to sing "I Want To Know What Love Is," the iconic 1984 song that was a number one hit for Foreigner.

The band held a contest asking local choirs to submit videos to perform with them at the concert. Carlsbad High School won the spot by popular vote.

After a rehearsal on the high school campus during the afternoon, the choir was invited to sing with Foreigner on stage during the show at night.

Foreigner also donated $500 to the choir for its chorus program.

Foreigner is playing at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista on Tuesday, July 31.