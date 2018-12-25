Good Samaritans Help Driver in Rollover Crash

A South Bay driver is saying it was a Christmas miracle that good Samaritans came to his rescue after his car rolled over off the road.

It happened Tuesday morning on Tocayo Avenue and Oro Vista Road in Nestor.

According to the driver, the wet roadways from the morning rain caused the back wheels of his truck to spin out as he was attempting to drive onto the freeway.

The Dodge Ram pickup truck rolled off the road and into a drainage canal.

"I was heading to San Diego to visit family for Christmas," said Angel Gonzalez of San Ysidro. "I'm very thankful for all of the people who stopped to help and rescue me."

Gonzalez had scrapes and cuts but made it out okay. He was able to walk to his home nearby.