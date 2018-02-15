A woman in her 90s was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego Thursday.

The woman was using a crosswalk at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Altadena Avenue when she was struck by an Ford Escape driven by a 65-year-old man at about 2:45 p.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. The driver stopped at the scene.

Medics transported the woman to Scripps Mercy Hospital with mutliple fractured bones, SDPD said. She was expected to survive.

The intersection was expected to be shut down until at least 6 p.m. as police investigated the crash, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

