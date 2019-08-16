Car Ends Up in Middle of National City Sports Bar After Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Ends Up in Middle of National City Sports Bar After Crash

By Christina Bravo

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A car ended up inside a sports bar after a crash in National City Friday morning.

    National City police responded to the crash at N City Sports Lounge on Sweetwater Road near the Interstate 805 and state Route 54 interchange at about 5:45 a.m.

    At the scene, a dark-colored car was inside the bar facing the front entrance, which was heavily damaged and lined with caution tape. 

    It was unclear exactly what caused the car to lose control and how it ended up in the middle of the bar. 

    It was unknown if anyone was injured. 

    An NBC 7 news crew was at the scene gathering information.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

