A car lost control and crashed through a fence and nearly into the side of a house at Dehesa Rd. and Springtime Way, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened around 4:32 p.m. Saturday evening.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Officers are en route to the scene.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.

Note: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported the car crashed into the house.