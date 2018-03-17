CalVet Holds Workshop on Expedited Citizenship Eligibility for Vets

“I don’t believe a lot of veterans know that when they get out there is an opportunity to obtain your citizenship and what we’re trying to do at CalVet is to lay down that pathway, that roadmap to show them … these are the steps to do that,” Elizabeth Perez, deputy secretary, California Department of Veterans Affairs, told NBC 7.

Cal Vet, in collaboration with Jewish Family Service, Catholic Charities and Legal Aid Society, held a worship Saturday focused on helped veterans learn about their eligibility to expedite getting their U.S. citizenship or naturalization. Additionally, veterans learned about state and federal benefits they have earned through their service.

Perez’s father, who was originally from Mexico, served in the Army for 17 years. “I also remember how difficult it was for my father at the time to convince his command that getting his citizenship before he was medically discharged – how important that was. Fast forward all these years later and this is still an issue,” she explained.

She said it’s also important to inform active duty service members. “We’re working with the California military department to ensure that our information ... is available to service members throughout the state, and that will be rolling out in the next month or two.”

Saturday’s workshop at the Vista Library is the first of several to be held throughout the state. The next event is on April 7 at the Bob Hope Patriot Hall in Los Angeles, and they will be at the Oceanside Library at 2 p.m. on April 21.



















