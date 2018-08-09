CVPD Looking for Missing 83-Year-Old Man

Chula Vista Police are looking for a missing man whose family says suffers from Alzheimer's.

The Chula Vista Police Department said Elray Adkins, 83, went missing from the 1800 block Hampton Court in Bonita on Wednesday.

Adkins' grandson said he called his wife to tell her he was coming home and never returned. His grandson says he suffers from Alzheimer's and would be very disoriented and confused.

Adkins is described as about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue workout pants.

Anyone with information can call CVPD at (619) 691-5151.