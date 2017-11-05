A possibly drugged man carrying a large knife ran into a City Heights home with two children inside Sunday morning as he tried to evade a man chasing after him for stealing his car, police said.

A man told officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) that he had a knife pulled on him when he attempted to confront a man who was sitting inside his stolen 1996 Honda Accord, according to SDPD Acting Sgt. Anthony Creazzo said.

The car owner chased the 21-year-old suspect through the streets of a City Heights neighborhood when the suspect eventually ran into the backyard of a home on Pepper Drive.

With the help of police dogs, officers were able to safely get two children out of the home, but not before a young boy named Luis made his own attempt to rescue his sister.

“I just wanted to get my sister,” Luis said.

Police stopped him and were able to get the girl out safely.

“He did what I hope any big brother would do for their little sister,” Creazzo said.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being arrested for burglary and being under the influence of drugs, police said.

No one else was injured.