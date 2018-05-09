Burglars Clean Out Kearny Mesa Vape Shop in Under 3 Minutes - NBC 7 San Diego
Burglars Clean Out Kearny Mesa Vape Shop in Under 3 Minutes

The crime was caught by security cameras at Switch Vape Shape on Convoy Street

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 7 minutes ago

    San Diego police are on the lookout for a pair of burglars who ransacked a Kearny Mesa vape store.

    The crime was caught by security cameras at Switch Vape Shape on Convoy Street at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    They broke through the glass front door and then filled large containers-- even trash cans -- with vaping liquids and anything else they could find, cleaning out the store in just two and half minutes.

    Now the store's manager is wondering where all his product is going to end up.

    “This is happening at multiple locations, or this is the same people that are hitting multiple locations,” he said. “They have all this inventory and how are they getting rid of it? We've been looking at eBay, Offerup, Craigslist."

    The surveillance video was posted by the shop online and has been viewed more than 10,000 times.

    “I think that's why it’s been important to get this story out,” the manager added. “Where is all this product going?”

    If you have any information call the San Diego Police Department.


