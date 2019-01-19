Puddles lined Bellakaren Place in La Jolla after a water main broke, flooding the street and two homes.

Residents in a La Jolla cul-de-sac awakened to their street flooding Saturday morning after a water main broke, sending water spewing into two homes.

Arian Collins, a spokesperson for the Public Utilities Department, said an 8-inch concrete water main broke just before 8 a.m. beneath Bellakaren Place in La Jolla.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang before seeing the water gush from dozens of cracks on their quiet street.

Kim Devermann said her house shook and she went down to the garage to see if something large had fallen, but later realized it was her street flooding with water.

It's the fourth time in 10 years the street has had water coming up from the pipes, according to Devermann, but residents have never experienced anything quite like this.

Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) were first to arrive after neighbors called 911 worried about an elderly neighbor getting trapped in her home.

Two homes at the bottom of the cul-de-sac had up to 12 inches of water inside, one of the homeowners told NBC 7.

Collins said the first crew arrived 40 minutes after the first call for help and turned off the water.

Collins said about 12 customers would be without water for most of Saturday, but he anticipated service would be restored by 5 p.m.

No one was hurt in the water main incident.