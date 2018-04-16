San Diego Runner 'Thrilled' to Win Boston Marathon

Desiree Linden, of Washington, Mich., wins the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Boston. She is the first American woman to win the race since 1985.

San Diego runner Desiree Linden fights rain and wind to become first American woman to win Boston Marathon since 1985.

The two-time Olympic marathoner wore a bib with "DES" on the front.

Boston media is reporting her unofficial finishing time of 2:39:54.

“It’s everything packaged into one," Linden said in a live television interview.

She wore the winner's crown and was wrapped up in a large towel.

"I’m thrilled. I’m exhausted. Left it all out there," she said adding, "And I’m ready to warm up."

Longtime San Diegans will recognize Desiree Linden by her maiden name Desiree Davila. She's had a decorated professional career since her days at Hilltop High School.

In 2011, she missed the Boston Marathon win by just two seconds.

The cold, rainy conditions were not a problem, she said.

"It hurts right now but it's a perfect day for me," Linden said after the race. "I can tough it out through anything."

She ended the interview with a smile, saying "I just want to get coffee and a breakfast.”

On the men's side, Yuki Kawauchi surged late to win, making him the first Japanese man to win since 1987.