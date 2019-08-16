U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed a computer issue was causing delays at airports across the U.S. on Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

A temporary outage affected travelers at some ports of entry Friday including those traveling through San Diego International Airport, according to a spokesperson for the U.S Customs and Border Protection in San Diego.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” said Ralph DeSio. “CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.”

DeSio said there were longer than usual wait times at some points of entry because of the outage.

Telemundo reported the outage was nationwide.

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers -- Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

An official with CBP confirmed to NBC News that there was an issue with the computer system. A cause was not identified.

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport said the outage began at 12:45 p.m.

"Two arriving flights were impacted at SAN. The system outage was resolved at approximately 2:15 p.m. and processing resumed," said Rebecca Gilbert.

As of 3:45 p.m., CBP officials https://twitter.com/CBP/status/1162493723286151173 the system outage had ended and travelers were being processed.

"There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time," CBP officials said on Twitter.