Bonsall Farm Owner Hosts Lively Fundraiser for Lilac Fire Victims

Months after losing it all in the Lilac Fire, victims of the conflagration are still feeling the support of their community. A fundraising dinner took place in a quiet farm Saturday to help those in need.

But this wasn't your average day at the farm. Gracey Lane Farms owner Jen Phillips pulled out all the stops — award-winning chefs, winemakers from Napa County and art.

While the lively music set the tone for the dinner, just a few months there wasn't much to smile about in this community. The Lilac Fire ripped through here last December, taking with it more than 100 homes and irreplaceable mementos.

Jennifer Poulson-Matin was one of the victims whose home went up in flames. Her 89-year-old mother lost everything she had from Japan and she lost all her precious family photos. When she evacuated, she said she had an unsettling feeling.

"It was very surreal because when I found out about it I was watching the news," Poulson-Matin said.

She is currently living in a rental house while her home is being rebuilt. She said it doesn't really feel like home, but she's trying to make the most it for her children.

Seeing all that loss and pain was what inspired Phillips to host the fundraiser. Even though the ticket price for the dinner was steep, $185, the event was sold out.

"This is going directly to the Out of the Ashes Fund, which is a fund directly for the Lilac Fire victims that are truly in need," Phillips said.

Poulson-Matin and many other families are struggling to adapt to their new normal but are grateful for the new-found strength the received from their neighbors.

"It has really opened my eyes to the amazing people we have here in Bonsall," she said. "The community of Bonsall is not a big city but there is a lot of big hearts."