Man in Hospital Gown Found Dead in Hillcrest: SDPD

A man wearing a hospital gown was found dead Thursday in Hillcrest, San Diego police said.

Officers were called to the location on 6th Avenue directly under the Washington Street bridge just before 6 a.m.

The location of the incident is about a block away from Scripps Mercy Hospital and at the Washington offramp from southbound SR-163.

The man was wearing a patient wristband from Scripps Mercy, San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7. No details were given on the date of the wristband. We have reached out to the hospital to ask for more information.



A tarp covers the body as it lay in the parking lot of a skilled nursing facility.

The death investigation has just begun and there are few details, officers said.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from nearby buildings to try and determine what may have happened to the man.

The man's identity has not been released.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.