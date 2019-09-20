Body Found Near I-5 Freeway Exit in Midtown

Officers were investigating a body found near an Interstate 5 off-ramp in the Midtown neighborhood of San Diego on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the area along India Street near the Washington Street off-ramp at about 3 a.m.

Video of the scene showed officers inspecting a body in the bushes near the freeway exit.

It was not clear if the death was considered suspicious.

The Washington Street off-ramp was closed for about an hour while CHP investigated.

No other information was available.

