Bluff Collapse Reported in Cardiff During Labor Day Weekend

A section of bluff collapsed at San Elijo State Beach in Cardiff on Sunday, one day after a collapse in Torrey Pines prompted a warning for beachgoers from California State Parks and Recreation.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the beach near lifeguard tower 19 south of Swami's Beach at about 4:15 p.m.

On Saturday, large rocks fell from a cliff between tower one and Flat Rock at Torrey Pines State Beach and California State Parks issued a warning that the area below was dangerous.

is still dangerous and unstable after reports of large rocks falling from the cliff.

Beachgoers were warned to always walk at least 25 to 40 away from the bluffs. Visitors should not attempt to walk around or go over the barricades.

Earlier this month, three women from the same family were killed when a cliff collapsed at Grandview Beach in Encinitas.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.