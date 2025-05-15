MLS

SDFC in control start to finish in shutout of Rapids

The club has won three straight, with Anders Dreyer finding the net in all three games.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Jeppe Tverskov #6 congratulates Christopher McVey #97 of San Diego FC after his goal during the first half of a game against the Colorado Rapids at Snapdragon Stadium on May 14, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego FC probably should've come away with more than two goals against Colorado, but that was plenty in a match they dictated from the start.

Chris McVey sent a header across in the 33rd minute to put the home side ahead for good.

The first half breakthrough felt inevitable on a night that San Diego FC held possession for 61.8 percent of the match, had a 28-8 edge in shots and a 10-3 cushion on corners.

Anders Dreyer added insurance in the 58th minute. The star winger found space in transition, hit the far post on his first attempt then beat a pack of Rapids players to put away his own rebound.

Dreyer has scored in three straight matches and now has found the net six times this season.

Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos was terrific, finishing with five saves for his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Colorado had a chance to apply pressure in the 73rd minute. Willy Kumado was called for a hand ball in the box, giving the visitors a penalty kick. Dos Santos dove to his left to stop Djordje Mihailovic's attempt - all but sealing the victory.

San Diego FC has won three in a row, and plays its next two at home - beginning Saturday against Kansas City.

