'Bloom' of Bioluminescence Lights Up San Diego Beaches - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

'Bloom' of Bioluminescence Lights Up San Diego Beaches

By Christina Bravo

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Bloom' of Bioluminescence Lights Up San Diego Beaches
    Luyi Zhao
    Viewer Luyi Zhao sent NBC 7 this photo capturing bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach Tuesday night.

    A spectacular bright blue glow is coming from San Diego's ocean thanks to a red tide offshore, according to Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

    Photographers captured the bioluminescent display at local beaches Tuesday night. Scripps scientists Michael Latz says the eerie blue glow under the ocean's surface is created by a massive number of dinoflagellates, small organisms that move through the sea.

    Red tides create conditions that increase these "blooms" of dinoflagellates, possibly because of nutrients or hydrographic conditions in the ocean, but the cause is not entirely understood, according to Scripps

    The best time to capture the dramatic glow is at night. It is not clear how long the red tide or the ocean bioluminescence will last, so head to San Diego beaches soon for your chance to see the dramatic blue waves. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices